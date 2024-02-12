A dating app with credit scores: What’s not to love?

If you’re looking for a date, what would your minimum credit score requirement be? Unless you’re taking the unadvisable step of lending this person some money, it’s a fairly arbitrary question. But in the world of online dating, it turns out a healthy credit score has real pulling power.

The trend started in 2023 when an accountant in Boston added a screenshot of her excellent credit score to her Hinge profile. “All I needed to see – drinks next Thursday?” replied one potential suitor. One TikTok post and a million views later, other Gen Z and millennial daters followed her lead. It became a thing.