Finding Joy
A damaged knee didn’t stop me running the StanChart 10km race
It’s been a physical and mental journey for this weekend warrior in his late 30s to cross the finish line. But I did it and it feels great.
A cold pack is pressed against my throbbing left knee as I write this, and yet the more pressing affliction I may need to find a cure for is this goofy grin I’ve been wearing all morning.
Both banged-up knee and semi-permanent smirk are the result of completing the 10km race at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) on Dec 7.