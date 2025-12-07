Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Finding Joy

A damaged knee didn’t stop me running the StanChart 10km race

It’s been a physical and mental journey for this weekend warrior in his late 30s to cross the finish line. But I did it and it feels great.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Often, we place limits on ourselves based on what we think is “reasonable”, but we don’t really know how far we can push past them – until we do, says this writer.

Often, we place limits on ourselves based on what we think is “reasonable”, but we don’t really know how far we can push past them – until we do, says this writer.

ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

avatar-alt

Sazali Abdul Aziz

Follow topic:

A cold pack is pressed against my throbbing left knee as I write this, and yet the more pressing affliction I may need to find a cure for is this goofy grin I’ve been wearing all morning.

Both banged-up knee and semi-permanent smirk are the result of completing the 10km race at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) on Dec 7.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.