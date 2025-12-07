Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

It’s been a physical and mental journey for this weekend warrior in his late 30s to cross the finish line. But I did it and it feels great.

Often, we place limits on ourselves based on what we think is “reasonable”, but we don’t really know how far we can push past them – until we do, says this writer.

A cold pack is pressed against my throbbing left knee as I write this, and yet the more pressing affliction I may need to find a cure for is this goofy grin I’ve been wearing all morning.

Both banged-up knee and semi-permanent smirk are the result of completing the 10km race at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) on Dec 7.