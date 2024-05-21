A crushing blow for Israel and a massive gamble by the ICC

The question of how the US responds to this now becomes critical.

Gideon Rachman

An ICC indictment would also have severe practical implications on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ability to do his job, says the writer. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
May 21, 2024, 05:00 PM
Published
May 21, 2024, 05:00 PM
The decision by the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to apply for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant is a huge setback for Israel.

The fact that the ICC is also applying for warrants against the leaders of Hamas, in addition to the Israeli Prime Minister and defence minister, will not cushion the blow. On the contrary, outrage in Jerusalem will be further stoked by the implication that Israel is on the same moral level as a terrorist organisation.

