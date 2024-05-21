A crushing blow for Israel and a massive gamble by the ICC

The decision by the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to apply for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant is a huge setback for Israel.

The fact that the ICC is also applying for warrants against the leaders of Hamas, in addition to the Israeli Prime Minister and defence minister, will not cushion the blow. On the contrary, outrage in Jerusalem will be further stoked by the implication that Israel is on the same moral level as a terrorist organisation.