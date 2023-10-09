A bitter blame game will follow Israel’s wartime unity

The inquest into what went wrong ahead of Hamas’ attack could lead down a dangerous path

Gideon Rachman

A plume of smoke rises in the sky of Gaza City during an Israeli airstrike on Oct 9. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
19 min ago
Published
19 min ago
Wars unite nations. The shock and horror of the Hamas attacks on Israel have brought a deeply divided country together. It is possible that Mr Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, may now form a national unity government.

Israeli unity will last a while because this crisis is very far from over. The fate of the hostages inside Gaza, including children and old people, will continue to torment Israel. The government also faces the risk of new fronts opening in the occupied West Bank or on the border with Lebanon. But, fairly soon, Israel will be plunged into a divisive political argument about what went wrong. Two failures will have to be addressed. The first is an intelligence and security failure. The second is strategic.

