A baby’s giggle reveals a complex mind

While psychologists and parenting experts had extensively researched early skills like walking, language and attachment, humour was largely neglected, as if too frivolous for scientific attention.

My son was 14 weeks old when he made his first unmistakable whole-body belly laugh. In the months that followed, his laughter was accompanied by playful provocations – grabbing my hair and shrieking with delight, blowing mouthfuls of mashed bananas skyward and squealing when they landed on the floor.

These incidents signalled something more than laughter: An early sense of humour was emerging, initiated by him, months before the other milestones that parents await in the first year.