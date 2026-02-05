For subscribers
A baby’s giggle reveals a complex mind
And it is evolutionarily brilliant.
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
My son was 14 weeks old when he made his first unmistakable whole-body belly laugh. In the months that followed, his laughter was accompanied by playful provocations – grabbing my hair and shrieking with delight, blowing mouthfuls of mashed bananas skyward and squealing when they landed on the floor.
These incidents signalled something more than laughter: An early sense of humour was emerging, initiated by him, months before the other milestones that parents await in the first year.