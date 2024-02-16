60 years of home ownership: How many things must align to get this right

Many things add up to shape a country’s housing policy environment – housing grants, tax breaks, property levies and individual habits. Singapore must do its best to make sure the right policy mix continues.

Chua Mui Hoong
Senior Columnist
Singapore’s big achievement in housing is to make home ownership achievable for young people, even at a time of high inflation and rising costs. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
Updated
Feb 16, 2024, 08:21 AM
Published
Feb 16, 2024, 08:21 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Sixty years ago this week, The Straits Times ran an article under the headline “Own a flat – for $900 down”. 

In the article dated Feb 12, 1964, it was reported that the Singapore Government had built “new modern flats” in Queenstown to be sold to middle- and lower-income households on instalments. Buyers had to pay a deposit of $900 for the two-room flats that cost $4,900, and a deposit of $1,200 for the three-room flats costing $6,200. The personal income of the applicant, who must be Singaporean, was capped at $500 a month, and the total family income capped at $800. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top