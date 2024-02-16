$34 ski slope ramen is a glimpse of Japan’s future

Japan has been trying to create a “virtuous circle” of price and wage increases for more than a decade. But there are perhaps only a few places where it has succeeded: once-sleepy skiing towns where the local economy is dominated by deep-pocketed foreign spending.

In Hokkaido’s Niseko, famous among tourists for its unrivalled powder snow, regular Japanese dishes are going for faintly outrageous prices: 3,500 yen for a bowl of tempura soba from a food truck, easily more than three times what one would pay at a sit-down joint in Tokyo; 3,200 yen for the ski resort staple of katsu curry; 3,800 yen (S$34) for crab ramen.