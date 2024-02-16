$34 ski slope ramen is a glimpse of Japan’s future

Deep-pocketed tourists are boosting prices, and wages, in some of the country’s prestigious ski resorts. That carries both opportunities and risks.

Gearoid Reidy

A related problem is that right now, a lot of that incoming ski money isn’t accruing to Japanese, instead going to other foreigners. PHOTO: UNSPLASH
Updated
Feb 16, 2024, 05:05 PM
Published
Feb 16, 2024, 05:00 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Japan has been trying to create a “virtuous circle” of price and wage increases for more than a decade. But there are perhaps only a few places where it has succeeded: once-sleepy skiing towns where the local economy is dominated by deep-pocketed foreign spending.

In Hokkaido’s Niseko, famous among tourists for its unrivalled powder snow, regular Japanese dishes are going for faintly outrageous prices: 3,500 yen for a bowl of tempura soba from a food truck, easily more than three times what one would pay at a sit-down joint in Tokyo; 3,200 yen for the ski resort staple of katsu curry; 3,800 yen (S$34) for crab ramen.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top