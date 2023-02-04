30 by 30: The world just set a big, hairy target for nature. Can it get there?

Protecting 30 per cent of earth’s lands, oceans, coastal areas and inland waters in less than a decade will require global cooperation of the sort rarely seen these days

David Fogarty
Climate Change Editor
Getting to “30 x 30” means that in the next seven years, the world needs to protect an additional 2.7 billion hectares. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
49 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
The plight of nature, from the quickening loss of species, to deforestation and pollution of rivers and oceans, has failed to garner the same level of attention, or urgency, as climate change. And yet, the two crises are closely interlinked – nature is a vital player in fighting global warming.

For years, environmentalists and scientists have sounded the alarm over the quickening destruction of nature – and the risks to nature from a hotter world. Finally, their calls have been heard in the halls of government.

