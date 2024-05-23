$290 trillion to save the planet is a bargain

If you have ever carried a credit card balance, you know the pain of watching interest charges accumulate, turning what was once a high but manageable expense into an express ticket to bankruptcy. The clean-energy transition is kind of like this: The longer we delay paying for it, the more crushing the cost will become.

BloombergNEF’s (BNEF) latest New Energy Outlook, a 250-page state of the transition address, estimates the world must invest US$215 trillion (S$290 trillion) by 2050 to zero out carbon emissions and limit global heating to a merely disastrous 1.75 deg C above pre-industrial averages. That amount is what economists call “a lot”.