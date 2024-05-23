$290 trillion to save the planet is a bargain

The longer we wait, the faster the bill accumulates, as does the damage from global warming.

Mark Gongloff and Liam Denning

An aerial view of a burning area of Amazon rainforest in Brazil. Every 1 deg C of heating cuts global GDP by 12 per cent, say economists. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
May 23, 2024, 05:00 PM
Published
May 23, 2024, 05:00 PM
If you have ever carried a credit card balance, you know the pain of watching interest charges accumulate, turning what was once a high but manageable expense into an express ticket to bankruptcy. The clean-energy transition is kind of like this: The longer we delay paying for it, the more crushing the cost will become.

BloombergNEF’s (BNEF) latest New Energy Outlook, a 250-page state of the transition address, estimates the world must invest US$215 trillion (S$290 trillion) by 2050 to zero out carbon emissions and limit global heating to a merely disastrous 1.75 deg C above pre-industrial averages. That amount is what economists call “a lot”.

