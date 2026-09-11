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25 years on, living in the world 9/11 created

The shockwaves of the terrorist attacks on the US continue to reverberate in a multitude of ways.

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The Tribute in Light is tested over the Manhattan skyline in New York, New York, US, on Sept 9. Friday will mark the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Tribute in Light commemorative public art installation being tested over the Manhattan skyline in New York on Sept 9.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

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Jonathan Eyal

Over 100 million US citizens have been born since the terror attacks of Sept 11, 2001, when hijacked civilian jets rammed into the World Trade Center’s twin towers in New York and the Pentagon building in Washington. For them, and for the broader new generation elsewhere in the world, the events whose 25th anniversary is marked today are just another episode of history.

Certainly, everyone can view endlessly the video footage of what happened on 9/11, recapturing the vivid images as they played out in a nightmarish sequence, from the huge fireballs erupting over New York’s skyline to the horrific images of victims jumping from the upper floors of what were, at the time of their construction, the tallest buildings in the world.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.