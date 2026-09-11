25 years on, living in the world 9/11 created

Over 100 million US citizens have been born since the terror attacks of Sept 11, 2001, when hijacked civilian jets rammed into the World Trade Center ’s twin towers in New York and the Pentagon building in Washington. For them, and for the broader new generation elsewhere in the world, the events whose 25th anniversary is marked today are just another episode of history.

Certainly, everyone can view endlessly the video footage of what happened on 9/11, recapturing the vivid images as they played out in a nightmarish sequence, from the huge fireballs erupting over New York’s skyline to the horrific images of victims jumping from the upper floors of what were, at the time of their construction, the tallest buildings in the world.