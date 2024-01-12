2024: A year to shift gears

I woke up at 6.30am on the first day of the new year to be in time for a walk at 7.30am at a park near my home. Clad in a safari shirt and trek pants and carrying walking poles, I set off at a brisk clip around the Andrew Thompson Conservation Reserve. The weather was perfect, in the mid-20s; the forest foliage filtered the strong UV rays.

I had committed to supporting a friend in Singapore who organised a series of walks, centred on the theme Walk With Me For Peace In Gaza. As I live in Perth and couldn’t join in the walks around Upper Thomson Road or East Coast, I decided to start a Perth chapter of the campaign. In the end, because I don’t know many people in Perth, and did not expend much effort in rallying others, the walk was a quiet one and only two of us showed up.