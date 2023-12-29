2023 – the year I became a ‘dog person’

I was at the massage therapist’s, chatting casually the way women do when they are bonding over beauty rituals, when she asked: So, are you a cat or dog person?
I paused. A year ago, I would have said – more of a cat person.
I was at the massage therapist’s, chatting casually the way women do when they are bonding over beauty rituals, when she asked: So, are you a cat or dog person?
I paused. A year ago, I would have said – more of a cat person.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.