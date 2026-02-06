Ong Ye Kung gets inaugural award from anti-tobacco group for pushing vape ban in S-E Asia

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singapore ambassador to Thailand Catherine Wong receiving an award on the behalf of Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Feb 6.

SINGAPORE – Efforts by Singapore to push for a regional ban on electronic smoking devices like vapes have been lauded by a South-east Asian grouping that focuses on tobacco control.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung was given the inaugural Prakit Vathesatogkit Trailblazer Award by the Southeast Asia Tobacco Control Alliance, said the Health Ministry in a statement on Feb 6.

Singapore Ambassador to Thailand Catherine Wong received the award on behalf of Mr Ong, who is also Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, in a ceremony in Bangkok on Feb 6 , the statement added .

The award is named after Thai physician and academic Prakit Vathesatogkit, who is vice-chairman of the alliance, and a key architect of Thailand’s tobacco control and taxation policies.

Dr Prakit said the industry is developing new addictive products and it is important for leaders in the region to keep working together and share best practices on ways to effectively counter these products.

He added that Mr Ong’s leadership demonstrates how decisive, forward-looking policies can protect public health, not only nationally but across the ASEAN region.

“By taking bold action and sharing Singapore’s experience, he is helping strengthen tobacco control beyond Singapore’s borders,” Dr Prakit said.

The alliance – an ASEAN-accredited internationally recognised non-governmental organisation that works on the implementation of tobacco control measures in South-east Asia – gave out awards to six leaders.

Apart from Mr Ong, leaders from Vietnam and Laos were also recognised for their efforts in countering the spread of tobacco in the region.