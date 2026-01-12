One killed, several injured after air-con compressor explodes at private university in KL

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – An explosion at a private university in Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur has resulted in one death and at least nine injuries, including that of four students.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said on Jan 12 that the dead victim was a 24-year-old contractor who was working on an air-conditioning unit.

“Four students were injured. Two foreign workers, who are canteen workers, suffered light injuries,” he said in a statement on Jan 12.

The police chief, speaking at the scene, stated that the authorities received a call about the incident at 11.40am.

The air-conditioning compressor explosion happened in a maintenance area next to the cafeteria on the fourth floor of the university building.

“The victims sustained various injuries, including burns and injuries from flying debris, as the explosion was powerful enough to damage the walls in the affected area,” he added.

The injured individuals were transported to several nearby hospitals for further treatment, including the University Malaya Medical Centre, Kuala Lumpur Hospital and Sungai Buloh Hospital.

He noted that the area was not crowded with students at the time of the explosion, as many were still on holiday.

He also mentioned that the police and the Fire and Rescue Department conducted inspections to mitigate the risk of a secondary explosion.

“So far, the Fire and Rescue Department has confirmed that the area is completely safe, and investigations are still ongoing,” he concluded. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK