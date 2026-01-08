Malaysia Edition: UMNO to stay with Anwar’s govt for now | Mahathir suffers hip fracture from fall

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Malaysia begins 2026 as it ended the previous year, with plenty of political moves making headlines.

UMNO president Zahid Hamidi has said that the party will remain with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led government until the next general election. Datuk Seri Dr Zahid was pushing back against internal pressure to exit the government coalition, and revive the Muafakat Nasional (MN) cooperation with opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia.

The MN pact stretched from 2019 to 2022 when UMNO and PAS were both in opposition, but later managed to form a coalition government with other parties.

Many in UMNO are currently unhappy at former premier Najib Razak’s continued incarceration over the 1MDB scandal.

At an UMNO youth convention on Jan 3, delegates got to their feet repeatedly to show support for their chief Akmal Saleh, who claimed that Malaysia’s Malay majority had been repeatedly humiliated by their ruling allies.

But it wasn’t just the hotheadedness of youth, according to our correspondent Muzliza Mustafa.

“Near the doors, a handful of older UMNO members remained seated, listening patiently. From time to time, they broke their silence with short shouts of approval, signalling tacit support with the youth leader’s underlying message that UMNO should leave the government,” she said.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Anwar has announced a slew of reforms, including introducing a 10-year cap on the tenure of the prime minister and easing tax burdens on small businesses. It remains to be seen if it will be enough to ensure his government survives growing internal schisms until the next election due by early 2028.

Mr Anwar’s former mentor turned political foe, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad suffered a fall at home, resulting in a hip fracture. The 100-year-old former premier was rushed to hospital. Malaysia’s longest serving leader is in stable condition and remains warded for observation.

Here’s a selection of stories that follow the latest developments from Malaysia. If you have suggestions for what you’d like to see from our Malaysian coverage in 2026, let us know here.