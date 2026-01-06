Three S’poreans among 120 fined, ordered to do community service for littering in Malaysia

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysia's Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming has said he wants Malaysia to be even cleaner than Singapore.

KUALA LANGAT – Three Singaporeans are among 120 individuals issued RM2,000 (S$630) fines and community service orders for littering in public areas, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said all offenders would be charged in court soon, pending consent from the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“I was informed by SWCorp that on Jan 5 in Johor Baru, five people were caught – three of them were Singaporeans,” he said, adding that under Ops Cegah carried out on Jan 1 and 2, a total of 120 offenders were nabbed, comprising 86 locals and 34 foreigners.

“We want Malaysia to be even cleaner than Singapore,” he said after attending the ministry’s Sentuhan Kejayaan 2025 programme organised by the Local Government Department in Sungai Jarom here on Jan 6.

Mr Nga said community service orders under the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672) will take effect on Jan 1 as part of stricter enforcement of minor littering offences.

The punishment follows amendments to Act 672, which were passed by the Dewan Rakyat – the Malaysian Parliament’s House of Representatives – in August 2025 and tabled in the Dewan Negara – the Upper House of the Malaysian Parliament – the same month.

The enforcement would cover Johor, Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Perlis and Kedah, as well as the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

He added that SWCorp has been instructed to take firm action against litterbugs, warning that heavier penalties await offenders.

“Once caught, they will be given a new uniform – a green jacket – and made to work alongside local council cleaners to sweep roads, clean drains, cut grass and clean toilets.

“They can be fined between RM2,000 and RM10,000. If someone is wealthy and wants to ‘donate’ to the government, they can litter – but they will pay RM10,000 and still have to do community service,” he said.

Mr Nga noted that enforcement has already shown results. After the “I Lite U” lighting event, which kicked off Visit Malaysia 2026 in Bukit Bintang on Jan 3, the area remained clean despite a large turnout.

“Nearly 30,000 people attended, but after the crowd dispersed, there was no rubbish left behind. That shows enforcement works,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK