Malaysia’s anti-graft agency arrests five, including ex-army chief and his two wives

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysia’s former army chief Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan and his two wives will be remanded on Jan 8 at the Putrajaya court.

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia’s former army chief Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan and his two wives have been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

They were arrested on the night of Jan 7 at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya, after providing statements over an ongoing probe involving military contract tenders.

Another couple was arrested earlier on Jan 7 over the probe and remanded for seven days.

The former army chief and his two wives will be remanded on Jan 8 at the Putrajaya court.

When contacted, the MACC chief commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki, confirmed the arrests.

“The MACC is committed in conducting investigations with integrity and professionalism,” he said.

On Jan 6, the MACC secured five-day remand orders until Jan 10 for 17 company directors suspected of operating a cartel to fix tenders for Army procurements.

The MACC said Magistrate Ezrene Zakariah issued the remand orders at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court.

The suspects, comprising nine men and eight women aged from 20 to 60, were detained on Jan 5 after giving statements at the MACC headquarters.

This marks the latest escalation in a widening probe, which saw the MACC freeze six bank accounts on Dec 29, 2025, belonging to a senior officer and family members connected to the case.

On Dec 23, the MACC’s investigation extended to the Defence Ministry, reviewing projects awarded through open tenders and managed by the Army Responsibility Centre.

The case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK