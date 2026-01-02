PAS will lead Perikatan Nasional, says PAS chief, with chairman candidate to be discussed ‘soon’

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

– Parti Islam Se Malaysia (PAS) will take over the leadership of Malaysia’s opposition bloc Perikatan Nasional (PN), its president, Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said on Jan 2, following Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation as PN chairman .

The PAS leader added that discussions on the coalition leadership and choice of chairman would be held soon, possibly next week, with PAS expected to put forward its own candidate.

“We have already decided that PAS will take over Perikatan Nasional. We will discuss this in the PN meeting and also in the PAS leadership meeting,” he told reporters. “We will do it as soon as possible. Possibly next week,” he added.

PN is the second-largest coalition with 67 seats in Parliament, just behind Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan bloc, which holds 79 seats. Observers are taking a close interest in who will lead PN, as the next leader is likely to lead the fight against PM Anwar’s coalition in Malaysia’s next general election, which has to be held by early 2028.

Muhyiddin, 78, who is currently in London, is expected to return home next week. The head of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and former prime minister had announced his resignation as PN chief on Dec 30, with several other Bersatu politicians following suit and stepping down from their PN posts.

Analysts say a PAS-led coalition could sharpen the PN’s ideological identity, which will also complicate its appeal to a broader, multi-ethnic electorate, highlighting a strategic trade-off for the opposition as it seeks to position itself as a credible alternative government.

PN, formed in 2020, is anchored by PAS and Bersatu, alongside smaller partners Gerakan, a Chinese-centric party, and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party.

On the selection of a new chairman, Mr Hadi, 78, said discussions were still ongoing and indicated that the nominee would come from PAS, but suggested that he would not take on the post.

“I am in a state of ill health. We will discuss it within the party on the candidate for PN chairman. There are many people. There are politicians. There are also technocrats,” he said.

Mr Hadi said PAS’ move to take over PN’s leadership would not disrupt ties with its political partners, stressing that relations with Bersatu remain good and that PAS also maintains good relations with UMNO .

He did not rule out reviving Muafakat Nasional, a Malay-Muslim political pact forged in 2019 between PAS and UMNO aimed at uniting the two parties with a long history of rivalry, which later stalled amid shifting political alliances.

“God willing, we want to unite Muslims and also unite non-Muslims who are not extreme,” Mr Hadi said.

PAS, which holds 43 of the 67 seats held by PN, is also the party with the most seats in Parliament.

Despite having almost twice as many seats as Bersatu, PN’s leadership is dominated by the smaller party, with Mr Hadi serving only as one of the bloc’s four deputy chairmen.