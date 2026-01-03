Straitstimes.com header logo

Malaysia’s PM Anwar could face troubles with the rekindling of UMNO-PAS romance

In a special convention, UMNO Youth has urged the party to leave the government and ally with PAS.

PHOTO: ASIA NEWS NETWORK/THE STAR

Shannon Teoh

  • Former premier Najib Razak's extended jail time has fueled UMNO's desire to leave PM Anwar's unity government and revive the Muafakat Nasional pact with PAS.
  • PAS faces internal pressure to improve opposition bloc PN's standing and fill key leadership roles, amidst speculation about the Islamist party's reconciliation with UMNO.
  • Three potential scenarios are Mr Anwar co-opting part of the opposition, snap polls, or installing a new PM if support drops below 112 MPs.

KUALA LUMPUR Former premier Najib Razak’s hopes of

being a free man

were crushed just before Christmas, leading to a growing cohort in UMNO now agitating to leave Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration along with the rest of its Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

After the former UMNO president was handed a

further 15 years in jail

over the 1MDB scandal, the party’s youth wing pushed at its Jan 3 convention for a short-lived pact with Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) to be revived, instead of continuing a rancorous three-year relationship with Datuk Seri Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance.

