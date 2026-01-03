Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

In a special convention on Jan 3, 2026, UMNO Youth has urged the party to leave the unity government and ally with PAS.

– Former premier Najib Razak’s hopes of being a free man were crushed just before Christmas, leading to a growing cohort in UMNO now agitating to leave Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration along with the rest of its Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.