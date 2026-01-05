Straitstimes.com header logo

Malaysia’s PM Anwar unveils term limit and other reforms in a bid to claw back support

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (centre) is facing calls to speed up reforms after three years in government.

Lu Wei Hoong

PUTRAJAYA – Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Jan 5 announced a series of institutional reforms in an attempt to win back urban votes ahead of the next general election, including a two-term limit for the premiership.

Speaking before ministers and hundreds of civil servants in the federal administrative capital after a Cabinet meeting, Datuk Seri Anwar said leaders should implement reforms during their term and not overstay their welcome.

Mr Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) had pledged a term limit for the prime minister in its manifesto for the 2022 general election, aiming to curb the “damage” caused by Dr Mahathir Mohamad who had stayed in power for 22 years.

The series of announcements were made amid Mr Anwar’s administration’s dwindling support among urban and Chinese voters, and a rejuvenated Opposition as Perikatan Nasional (PN) aim to change its leadership.

“Everybody has their limits. The chief secretary to the government cannot stay forever. This applies to everyone, including the prime minister.

“The prime minister’s term limit would be no more than 10 years, or two full terms.,” he said during his 2026 New Year speech at the Prime Minister’s Department.

Other measures include separating the offices of the Attorney-General and the Public Prosecutor, which will be tabled in the Parliament in January 2026. The issue has been a major call by Mr Anwar’s critics, who previously highlighted his slow pace of reforms.

In the November 2025

Sabah state election

, the PH coalition led by Mr Anwar managed to win only a single seat. Its key ally, the Democratic Action Party (DAP), was completely wiped out, compared with the six seats it held in the 2020 state election.

Meanwhile, Opposition pact PN is

set to be led by Islamist party PAS,

after Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Muhyiddin Yassin quit as chairman on Dec 30, 2025.

Lu Wei Hoong is Malaysia correspondent at The Straits Times, specialising in transport and politics.

