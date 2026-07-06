ST Full-time Report: Huge turnout for World Cup watch party in S’pore

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Dear ST reader,
If you need any further proof of the World Cup fever in Singapore, just look at the huge early morning crowd that gathered at Chijmes for the England v Norway quarter-final. Our writer David Lee captures the incredible atmosphere generated by some 5,000 fans, some 17,000km from the match in Miami. For the latest from the World Cup, visit our microsite.
In other news, the Singapore football fraternity is mourning the passing of veteran journalist Jeffrey Low. Dubbed “The Voice of Soccer” for his legendary prose, Low was the man who got the nation excited about football.
The Sports Arina’s new outlet at Jalan Kayu is a big hit with sports enthusiasts. Spanning 80,000 sq ft, the venue boasts 10 air-conditioned pickleball courts alongside courts for padel, badminton, futsal, table tennis, basketball and others.
For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.
England fans in S’pore turn Chijmes into home ground
World Cup 2026: S’poreans behind the scenes
Can S’pore replicate Cape Verde’s World Cup strategy?
Man who coined the Kallang Roar: Former journalist Jeffrey Low dies at 79
From 1969 to 1994, he was the writer people turned to for the latest insights on football.
Lions coach upbeat despite absence of Safuwan, Ikhsan for Asean C’ship
Ikhsan Fandi joins third-tier Japanese side Thespa Gunma
Mulan Ayliffe earns maiden Lionesses call-up after Serbia stint
The Sports Arina opens new Jalan Kayu facility
The multi-sport venue houses academies and schools for table tennis, swimming, football, gymnastics, pickleball and padel.
Soh Rui Yong shaves nearly 8 seconds off his 5,000m national record
Why running groups formed by eateries are gaining popularity in S’pore
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