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Singapore’s Safuwan Baharudin (No. 21) and Ikhsan Fandi (No. 9), seen here celebrating in a friendly in 2022 alongside (from left) Irfan Fandi, Hariss Harun and Amy Recha.

SINGAPORE – Before a ball is even kicked for the Asean Championship, the Lions have been dealt a major blow with centre-back Safuwan Baharudin and striker Ikhsan Fandi ruled out of the tournament after failing to obtain the release from their respective clubs.

But national football coach Gavin Lee, who confirmed the absence of the two key players because the July 24-Aug 26 event will be staged outside FIFA’s international windows, remained upbeat after calling up 25 players, including late addition Harhys Stewart, for the July 6-17 training camp in Okinawa.

Ahead of a closed-door friendly against third-tier Japanese side FC Ryukyu on July 10, the 35-year-old said: “Certain things are beyond our control, but on the flip side, this gives us the possibility to see in action others who might not necessarily get the same opportunities if those guys were around.

“That’s a good thing because going to the Asian Cup, we want to know who we can rely on. Their absence is not the best for us, but we can always flip it around and see the opportunities.”

He added: “Conceptually, as a team, we have certain ideas of how we want to play our football, but at the same time we always take into consideration the profile of the players we have. Whoever we have that is playing in a game, we are always looking to maximise their qualities and minimise their weaknesses.”

Singapore are in Group A of the Asean tournament, and will face Cambodia (July 24, away), Timor-Leste (July 27, home), defending champions Vietnam (July 31, away) and Indonesia (Aug 7, home).

After becoming the first nation to win four titles in 2012, the Lions made only two semi-finals in the next six editions. Another foray into the knockout rounds appears to be a tall order without their key men.

Safuwan, a defender for Malaysian Super League side Selangor, has 133 caps, 14 international goals and six Asean Championships under his belt.

Ikhsan, who just joined Japanese third-division team Thespa Gunma, has 49 caps and 23 international goals.

He played in two previous Asean Championships, but missed the 2022 edition due to injury and was not released for the 2024 event by his former club, BG Pathum United of Thailand.

Incidentally, Safuwan, 34, and Ikhsan, 27, scored in the 4-0 friendly win over Mongolia in May. They told ST that while they would have wanted to represent Singapore, they had no say in the matter.

It is understood that the Football Association of Singapore has prioritised the preparations for the Jan 7-Feb 5 Asian Cup and wanted the best players to be available for the centralised training camp in November, which is also outside FIFA international windows.

Ikhsan said: “I always want to play with the national team.

“I want to score and help the team and I want to win an international trophy with Singapore one day, but some things are out of our hands.

“I will still be supporting and following the team closely for the Asean Championship. Thespa Gunma are also having a training camp in Okinawa and if I get a day off, I will go visit the national team.”

Singapore will play friendlies against fourth-tier team Okinawa SV on July 13 and J2 League side Albirex Niigata on July 16.

Lee said: “We picked Japan because there are teams we can get a good game against and there is minimal time difference. Japanese teams are all professional, serious and committed... we know our boys will be pushed and overloaded in these games, and they will improve from that.

“We have had time to figure some things out in Singapore, and the games in Japan are about testing what we have worked on against quality oppositions and then refining things according to what we see in these three games to help us prepare tactically at the Asean Championship.”

While he did not reveal his target for the regional tournament, Lee said: “We want to focus on things we can control, which is always our performance.

“We want to allow our performance to determine our destination... we want to push for the kind of performance that allows us to achieve the best we can in this competition.”