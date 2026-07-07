Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SINGAPORE – The best seats in the house at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on July 3, when Argentina beat underdogs Cape Verde in a 3-2 thriller, were not the VIP hospitality spots worth over US$5,000 (S$6,500), but the one occupied by Samuel Tan.

The 38-year-old Singaporean, who was working as a FIFA match coordinator during the round of 32 clash, caught the action while pitchside at the 64,478-seater venue.

In this behind-the-scenes role, Tan and his team are responsible for turning a stadium into a functioning match day operation. This includes ensuring teams’ compliance with FIFA competition protocols, coordination with local organisers, team officials and venue personnel.

He also oversees areas such as the field of play and team dressing rooms at the Hard Rock Stadium, which will host seven matches during the tournament, including the July 11 quarter-final between Norway and England and the July 18 third-place play-off.

Tan’s stint had come about due to his experience as a competitions manager at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), where he has worked in different roles at the 2023 Asian Cup and Women’s Asian Cup in 2022 and 2026.

Tan, who also previously worked at the Football Association of Singapore in various administrative positions, said: “This has been a goal of mine for the longest time. I only knew that there were opportunities like these to be at the World Cup after I joined AFC. To be selected was a really wonderful feeling.”

Tan’s love for football began when he was six, when he watched the 1994 World Cup and moments such as Bebeto’s baby cradling celebration, Romario’s goals and Claudio Taffarel’s goalkeeping heroics kept him glued to the TV.

While he never thought he would attend a World Cup in person due to costs involved, his six-week stint is an experience that even money cannot buy.

Describing match day as gruelling but rewarding, Tan starts work at least eight hours before kick-off, where there is a run through of an “official countdown” for everything from kit colours to team departure times.

He briefs and trains the ball crew – often kids as young as ten – coordinates player and equipment checks, handles doping control, broadcast and stadium entertainment, and liaises with pitch management on watering schedules and floodlights.

Tan is also one of the first people to greet the teams when they arrive about two to three hours before the match and one of the last operational threads still running when the final whistle blows.

One of the highlights he said, is to ensure the dressing rooms are in perfect conditions for teams.

He added: “Working on the dressing room, it’s like basically welcoming somebody into your house. You’ve got to make sure it is really spotless and perfect for the teams. Everything is set, equal number of hangers, ice baths, showers, everything dry and clean.

“Each team also receives a certain amount of water and other bottled drinks, protein drinks, and so on, and each team has its preference. Some teams want their full allocation at once, some want a 50-50 split. It’s the same with ice: each team gets 250kg of ice, and some teams want it delivered in four drops, say, 25 per cent at one timing, 50 per cent at another, and 25 percent at a third.”

With just under two weeks to go before Tan completes his duties at the World Cup, he is grateful for the experience and hopes he has made enough of an impact in his role to ensure others from Singapore can experience what he has.

A job well done would be when “once the competition is done, people can hopefully remember yeah that guy from Singapore did good”.

“I think being in my 15th year in football administration, this definitely feels like I’ve reached the top of the mountain,” Tan said.

“ I’m just very happy and thankful to both AFC and FIFA for this opportunity as well as the chance to represent both Singapore and the continent at such a prestigious event. I hope to pave the way for more of such opportunities for both Singaporean and Asian administrators.”

Another Singaporean who is working at the World Cup is M. Ganesan, who is one of seven FIFA fitness instructors.

M. Ganesan (second from left) with the English refereeing team of Adam Nunn, Anthony Taylor and Gary Beswick. Ganesan is at his third World Cup as a FIFA fitness instructor. PHOTO: COURTESY OF M. GANESAN

Ganesan, who is the only Asian instructor in the group, is in his third consecutive stint at the tournament – his first was at Russia 2018. On top of ensuring referees maintain top physical and mental fitness, he also plays the role of a mentor to the pool of 170 officials – the biggest in history – which comprises 52 referees, 88 assistant referees and 30 video match officials.

Like Tan, Ganesan is also based in Miami at the Grand Beach Hotel Miami Beach, where the referees are staying at this tournament. The 62-year-old, who started officiating in 1988 and hung up his whistle in 2008, runs the rule over the referees at a nearby college in a 90-minute morning session that includes a series of drills.

In the afternoon, there is a debrief on matches played the previous day as the referees gather, dissect issues and discuss learning points.

Ganesan said: “As instructors, we work closely with the referees through structured field training sessions designed to maintain their physical readiness, mobility, speed, agility and recovery. Every programme is adapted to the individual referee’s needs, ensuring they remain in peak condition throughout the tournament. An important part of our daily routine is conducting practical sessions with players to recreate realistic match situations.”

With the amount of travelling involved – this edition is held across three countries and 16 host cities – there is extra focus on ensuring referees are fit physically and mentally. While he declined to go into detail, Ganesan said referees are tracked in terms of their recovery and fitness levels.

Ganesan told ST he was especially grateful to Massimo Busacca, FIFA Director of Refereeing, for his “trust and confidence in giving me the opportunity to contribute once again at football’s highest level” and added that he was “filled with pride” to represent Singapore.

Ganesan said: “This tournament is especially meaningful to me as it marks my third World Cup. Working alongside six outstanding FIFA Fitness Instructors, the medical team and referee support staff, we all share the same objective which is to help every referee perform with confidence, consistency and professionalism.

“Being part of this journey is both an honour and a privilege. While the spotlight shines on the players and the matches, I am proud to contribute behind the scenes, helping the world’s best referees perform at their very best.”