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Fans at Chijmes celebrating after Jude Bellingham equalised for the Three Lions in their World Cup quarter-final win over Norway.

SINGAPORE – For more than two hours in the early morning of July 12, former Catholic convent Chijmes, now a lifestyle and entertainment hub, resembled more like a stadium.

More than 5,000 fans crammed into the venue to watch England beat Norway 2-1 after extra time to reach the World Cup semi-finals for the second time in three editions.

The action may be 17,000km away in Miami, and the kick-off way past bedtime at 5am, but that did not stop both sets of supporters in Singapore from making their way downtown as early as midnight for the free live screening and causing a traffic jam in the nearby roads.

The English Premier League’s wide following, coupled with the weekend scheduling, meant a turnout that was estimated to be 10 times more than the 500 who turned up to watch Norway beat Brazil 2-1 in the last 16 six days ago.

Unsurprisingly, Kane, Bellingham and Haaland were the top three names on the backs of their jerseys, but the Norway fans edged the fancy dress contest with their flags and Viking hats, while the English made do with their terrace chants.

Closer to the start of the match, there was barely walking space inside, much less room for the Viking Row, as fans either had to patiently inch their way in or climb over barricades to find their friends.

Some sat on top of the metal grilles, hoping to get a better vantage point of the screens, while others relied on their mobile phones.

In an uneventful first quarter, the highlights were the boos that rang out when FIFA president Gianni Infantino appeared on the screens, and the shrieks from the ladies when the camera zoomed in on England’s Jude Bellingham.

The much talked-about hydration breaks provided patrons some respite and the opportunity to load up on beer, chicken kaarage and chips.

Some say football is more than life and death, but in the distance, the crowd could be seen making way for paramedics to wheel away a fan in need of medical attention.

On the pitch, the drama began unfolding after the restart with Andreas Schjelderup giving Norway a 36th-minute lead and their fans a reason to “Ro!”

The English responded with Bellingham’s equaliser in first-half added time, leading to strains of The Beatles’ hit Hey Jude ringing out from one corner.

Fans celebrating after England scored the equaliser. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Harry Lawson, a 32-year-old Ipswich native who was at Chijmes in a group of 15, was brimming with confidence. He said: “Jude Bellingham is the best player in the world. I was very calm, it was never in doubt.”

Yet, their hearts were in their mouths in the second half as Torbjorn Heggem’s goal was disallowed thanks to a video assistant referee check that confirmed Erling Haaland’s push on Elliot Anderson.

David Wolffe then headed the ball against the bar, as the Three Lions could count themselves lucky to take the match to extra time.

But as night turned to day, their hopes of winning a second world title burned brighter when Bellingham scored again.

They had a penalty claim denied by the VAR but as time ran out, their fans cheered the substitution of Haaland, who had a rare off-day and whose biggest involvement led to the voiding of what could have been Norway’s second goal.

Fans watch on as the Norwegians’ brave run ends. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

As the Norwegians’ brave run ends and their hangover begins, the English whispers grew into a full voice following the final whistle: “It’s coming home!”

The 1966 winners will meet champions Argentina on July 16 (3am, Singapore time) for a place in the final.

Stuart Whitehouse, a 33-year-old from Birmingham who was carrying his six-month-old son Hugo whom he tips to become a future England No. 10 like Bellingham, said: “We’ve learnt from our losses from before.

“The team are sticking together very well under Thomas Tuchel. His tactics are slightly more dynamic than what we had under Gareth Southgate. France are probably the main challengers but once you get through to the final, anything can happen.”

Rose Fahey, a 33-year-old from London, added: “They are a very well-rounded team, with very good defenders and strikers, and Harry Kane as an amazing captain.

“The UK is very bleak at the moment, so it would mean everything and be a big lift if England are to come home with the World Cup and end 60 years of hurt.”