Mulan Ayliffe earns maiden Lionesses call-up after stint in Serbian Women’s Super League

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Mulan Ayliffe training with the women’s national football team at the Kallang Football Hub on July 8.

SINGAPORE – Like her namesake, the Chinese fictional character who took her father’s place in the army and served with distinction, aspiring Lioness Mulan Ayliffe was thrust into a tough environment which only brought the best out of her.

For about four years, she played football with the boys. It was so demanding that she nearly quit but, in keeping with the spirit of the heroine whom she is named after, she persevered.

This laid the foundation for her to compete in the physical Serbian Women’s Super League, leading to her maiden call-up to the Singapore national women’s team.

Born to an English father and Chinese Singaporean mother in Hong Kong, the 18-year-old winger first started playing football on the sidelines while her older brother was training. At the age of six, she joined the JSSL Academy.

After playing in mixed teams for six years, she moved to Turf City FC, where her father thought it would be more competitive for Ayliffe to join a boys’ team, with the blessings of academy coach Srdjan Lalic, “who pushed me beyond my limits”.

She told The Straits Times: “It was really tough at first because I wasn’t accepted. I didn’t have friends for quite a while and it took me two to three years before I was able to prove that I belong.

“Multiple times I went to my dad and told him I just want to quit. He told me, ‘Okay, just quit’.

“But that became reverse psychology and I guess there’s a bit of that Mulan spirit in me that came out fighting and proving myself.”

Ayliffe is one of two uncapped players, alongside 17-year-old Geylang International forward Naureen Qadriyah, who have been called up to Mihoko Ishida’s 23-player squad for the July 10-22 AFF Women’s Cup in Malaysia.

The Lionesses will meet Laos on July 13 and the hosts three days later at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium. The top three of the six teams qualify for the Asean Women’s Championship.

Because of her father’s job postings, Ayliffe moved to Sydney when she was two and then to Singapore when she was six.

Growing up, the well-travelled teenager had multiple sporting interests. She swam, played tennis and was part of National Junior College’s basketball team.

But football remains her true love, as she continued with Turf City before joining Albirex Jurong in January 2024.

Three months later, another overseas opportunity beckoned, this time to Serbia through Lalic’s connections.

She joined Red Star Belgrade, who won the Serbian Women’s Super League twice and qualified for the UEFA Women’s Champions League during her time there.

In January 2026, she moved to Partizan Belgrade, who finished seventh out of eight teams. After taking her equivalent of the A levels, she is looking to enrol in an English university, while also eyeing a stint in the big leagues in England, France or Spain.

Her Serbian spell has certainly put her in good stead.

She said: “The intensity was higher and the physicality was different. We are expected to play to a very high level. I pushed myself a lot mentally. It was a struggle, but I have no regrets.

“Over time, I think I’ve improved a lot under coach Lalic and also from my time in Serbia. I’m good at crossing, finding my man and reading play so that I’m able to make those passes.

“I also like to take on opponents and I’m not scared to shoot from distance. I hope to be able to use these skills to help Singapore go as far as we can in any competition.”

With her exploits in Europe, Ayliffe caught the eye of the national selectors and played in the U-20 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers in August 2025 before earning her first senior international call-up.

Ishida said: “Mulan is a very positive character and she’s a fast learner as well. She’s a left-footer, which we don’t have much of, so she provides us with a unique option. We are looking forward to seeing how she performs at this level and the mentality she brings into the team.”