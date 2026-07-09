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Former SAFFC player Therdsak Chaiman (left) receiving his The Straits Times - Tiger Beer Player of the Month award from Jeffrey Low.

“The voice of soccer”, Jeffrey Low, fell silent on July 9. The veteran sports journalist, who worked at The Straits Times, the New Nation and The New Paper, died peacefully at the age of 79.

From 1969 to 1994, when Singapore played in the Malaysia Cup, he was the writer everyone turned to for the latest news, scoops and insights, earning him the above moniker.

Fans who could not make it into the National Stadium for the matches devoured everything in the local newspapers, and the most sought-after byline was Low’s.

For younger reporters like this writer – now not so young at 76 – the newsroom at Times House was an intimidating place but also where bylines came alive, and the most terrifying was Low.

But many came to realise that the Jeffrey Low who coined the phrase the “Kallang Roar” was actually not that loud.

It was his pen which spoke volumes and it earned him the respect from the football stars of the day.

Quah Kim Lye, Dollah Kassim, Mat Noh and the rest of the players from those glorious 1970s looked up to him, and to be quoted in an article by Low was, to them, like scoring a winning goal.

Singapore football icon Quah Kim Song, who was a key part of the 1977 Malaysia Cup winning side, said: “We have to thank Jeff for his journalistic genius in harnessing public support during the seventies.

“The pre-match of the New Nation would be sold out because of his column. With the stroke of his pen he could get the whole nation excited about football and get the fans to fill the stadium to full capacity. I am forever grateful to him for bringing football to great heights.”

Even the national coach, the late Choo Seng Quee, had time for him.

Indeed, in the newsroom at midnight or even later, the phone would ring and Uncle Choo would be on the other end of the line.

In his drawl, he would want to know what was coming out in the next day’s paper. Other times, he just wanted a listening ear and Low was his top choice.

Many hours were spent travelling by car to Malaysia Cup matches across the Causeway then, to Kubu Stadium, Larkin or the iconic Shah Alam Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

And once at the match venue, Malaysian greats like Soh Chin Aun, Santokh Singh and Mokhtar Dahari would always drop by to say a cheery hello to him.

To them, he was a respected football reporter and perhaps they knew and liked him better than they did their own scribes.

Maybe it was because Low was always fair. If Selangor or Malacca played a good game, he would call it as he saw it. Sure, it hurt some egos, but he never lost any sleep over it.

Former Lions midfielder Malek Awab, 65, described Low as a “very direct, straightforward” reporter.

He told ST: “He was very vocal. If a player had a bad game, he would say it as it is. That was how he was like.”

Ho Kwang Hock, a Singapore striker in the 1970s, added: “He was very, very passionate about football reporting. He always wrote the truth. He was an honest reporter who did not sugarcoat anything. Both him and the late Joe Dorai did Singapore football proud.”

Later, in the late 1980s and early 1990s, he, through his football stories, made foreigners like Abbas Saad, Alistair Edwards and Jang Jung household names here.

He supported all whom he felt could contribute to the betterment of Singapore football.

In 1995, a year after Singapore lifted the Malaysia Cup, Abbas was charged in criminal court for match-fixing.

Low, who did not have to be in the courtroom, made it a point to be present.

Over drinks and dinner that night, this writer asked him why he had wasted his time in court on his day off.

With a glare, he said in an angry tone: “I was not wasting my time. Guilty or not, Abbas deserved my support. He gave so much to our football, the least I could do was let him know that I was still a friend and not just a reporter.”

That was the Jeffrey Low that many people knew.

Abbas told ST that he remembered Low’s presence in court, and got emotional as he reflected: “He supported me and believed in me and all that I fought for.

“He was not just a journalist but he was my friend. He was a wonderful man and a gentleman. I’ll miss him but he left a wonderful legacy for journalism... He was very educated about the game and he used to ask me many questions. His passion rubbed off on me too.”

Outside of the newsroom, he had many friends. Some were from his days when he played rhythm guitar for the local pop band, Straydogs. Others, like his mates from St. Patrick’s School, were proud to be in his company.

In the pubs in and around Siglap, he was a familiar face. He and his friends worked the pub scene with gusto.

He loved his whisky, a good night out and he loved life.

It is a pity that his had to end so early.

Still, “the voice of soccer” will not be silenced. Years from now, when his family – he leaves behind daughter Lavinia and two grandchildren – friends and the fraternity look back at Singapore football’s golden era, they will fondly remember Jeffrey Low and that pen of his. How it roared. Truly.

* Low’s wake is being held at the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace from July 10 to 12, and the cortege leaves on July 13, 10.30am.