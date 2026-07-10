Singapore distance runner Soh Rui Yong shaves nearly 8 seconds off his 5,000m national record

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Distance runner Soh Rui Yong (left), with his pacer Andy Fyfe, at the Tracksmith Twilight 5000 event in London, where the Singaporean broke the national record in the 5,000m.

SINGAPORE – A “back to basics” approach is proving to be a potent formula for success for Soh Rui Yong after the distance runner slashed a massive eight seconds off his 5,000m road national record on July 9.

Even though age is catching up, the 34-year-old Singaporean is showing no signs of slowing down when he clocked 14min 36.22sec in the 5,000m race at the Tracksmith Twilight 5000 race in London to obliterate his previous mark of 14:44.21 set almost five years ago.

The effort came as Soh switched to a less intensive but consistent training regime while taking care of his recovery.

He said: “Basics takes you 99 per cent of the way there and in the build-up to this race, I didn’t have time to do double sessions, (so) I train once a day, and I just had to be very consistent about it and recover in between.

“I trained consistently once a day and it brought me to the capacity where I can still race well, and I hope people can see the empirical evidence that you don’t have to chase all the one-percenters.

“Just train, train consistently and train sustainably.”

Soh, who also holds the 10,000m, half-marathon and marathon national records, was pleased he was able to improve his personal best by such a big margin in London after a lapse of five years.

He recalled: “It’s quite funny because five years ago, I was less than a month away from my 30th birthday (Aug 6).

“I was thinking then, ‘I’m not getting any younger, if I want to break the 5,000m record, I better go and do it’, because the preconceived notion was that, once you pass 30, you start to decline, especially for the shorter distances… So that was one of the most satisfying races of my life.

“And this year, it’s four weeks before I turn 35... that is when you are called a ‘masters runner’ in this sport, and I still managed to get one more record, and this time took an even bigger chunk off it.”

On his inspiration to continue running, Soh pointed to the longevity enjoyed by footballers Lionel Messi, 39, of Argentina and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, 41.

“Those two guys are really my motivation... If these guys can play football at the kind of level that they are, then as long as I take care of my body, my mind and my lifestyle, I should be able to continue as long as they have gone, if not longer,” he said.

In his post about the record on social media, Soh received congratulatory messages from fellow runners, including Indonesia’s seven-time SEA Games gold medallist Agus Prayogo, who beat Soh to the title at the 2023 edition in Cambodia.

In their exchange on Instgram, the Singaporean said: “Still lots to improve on if I’m to approach your Indonesian record of 14:02.”

Prayogo replied: “Age is just a number, just do it brother!”

Looking ahead, Soh will be competing in the Score half-marathon in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on July 19.

He will also defend his national titles in the half-marathon and marathon events at the BYD Singapore International Marathon in December.