ST Full-time Report: EPL subscription prices: How do StarHub’s plans compare with Premier League+?

Tan Kim Han
Deputy Sports Editor
Updated
Published
May 25, 2026, 03:45 PM

Dear ST reader,

The Premier League has announced subscription options for its direct-streaming app for viewers in Singapore, its first such service worldwide. Read on about the price plans, including local telco StarHub’s offerings.

Meanwhile, Arsenal fans rejoiced as the Gunners ended their 22-year Premier League title drought. The season concluded with several emotional farewells – Pep Guardiola took charge of his final game for Manchester City, while Mohamed Salah made his last appearance for Liverpool.

Finally, Singapore swimmer Letitia Sim announced her surprise retirement at just 23. Find out why she is leaving the sport.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport. 

Premier League+ app to launch in S’pore

Three subscription options will be available, starting from $16.

READ MORE HERE

StarHub announces new annual pass for Premier League

It costs $238 for StarHub customers.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore’s top swimmer Letitia Sim in shock retirement

She had a standout campaign at the 2025 SEA Games, winning five gold medals.

READ MORE HERE

Terry Hee’s badminton future is uncertain, but he has a post-career plan

He is among several scholarship recipients, including his teammate Loh Kean Yew.

READ MORE HERE

12-year-old squash player makes history at Asian junior c’ships

Kareena Sashikumar became the first S’porean to win the U-13 girls’ title.

READ MORE HERE

Hide Higashikawa crowned S’pore Premier League’s Player of the Year

Tampines’ chairman confirms that their star striker will be staying.

READ MORE HERE

Arsenal fans in S’pore feel ‘unadulterated relief’ as Gunners end title drought

They are quietly confident ahead of the Champions League final against PSG on May 30.

READ MORE HERE

Nemanja Vidic stresses need to beef up Man United squad

He expects a tougher battle at the top of the EPL next season.

READ MORE HERE

New Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso the ‘perfect signing’, says Joe Cole

The Blues had a turbulent season, during which they dismissed two managers.

READ MORE HERE

Mohamed Salah signs off with assist in emotional Liverpool swansong

“I think I cried more than in my whole life,” said the Egyptian.

READ MORE HERE

S’porean coach Aidil Sharin leads Kuching City to Malaysia Cup final

He also helped them qualify for the AFC Champions League Two for the first time.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.