ST Full-time Report: EPL subscription prices: How do StarHub’s plans compare with Premier League+?

Dear ST reader,

The Premier League has announced subscription options for its direct-streaming app for viewers in Singapore, its first such service worldwide. Read on about the price plans, including local telco StarHub’s offerings.

Meanwhile, Arsenal fans rejoiced as the Gunners ended their 22-year Premier League title drought. The season concluded with several emotional farewells – Pep Guardiola took charge of his final game for Manchester City, while Mohamed Salah made his last appearance for Liverpool.

Finally, Singapore swimmer Letitia Sim announced her surprise retirement at just 23. Find out why she is leaving the sport.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.