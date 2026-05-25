ST Full-time Report: EPL subscription prices: How do StarHub’s plans compare with Premier League+?

Dear ST reader,
The Premier League has announced subscription options for its direct-streaming app for viewers in Singapore, its first such service worldwide. Read on about the price plans, including local telco StarHub’s offerings.
Meanwhile, Arsenal fans rejoiced as the Gunners ended their 22-year Premier League title drought. The season concluded with several emotional farewells – Pep Guardiola took charge of his final game for Manchester City, while Mohamed Salah made his last appearance for Liverpool.
Finally, Singapore swimmer Letitia Sim announced her surprise retirement at just 23. Find out why she is leaving the sport.
For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.
Premier League+ app to launch in S’pore
StarHub announces new annual pass for Premier League
S’pore’s top swimmer Letitia Sim in shock retirement
Terry Hee’s badminton future is uncertain, but he has a post-career plan
12-year-old squash player makes history at Asian junior c’ships
Hide Higashikawa crowned S’pore Premier League’s Player of the Year
Arsenal fans in S’pore feel ‘unadulterated relief’ as Gunners end title drought
They are quietly confident ahead of the Champions League final against PSG on May 30.
Nemanja Vidic stresses need to beef up Man United squad
New Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso the ‘perfect signing’, says Joe Cole
Mohamed Salah signs off with assist in emotional Liverpool swansong
S’porean coach Aidil Sharin leads Kuching City to Malaysia Cup final
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