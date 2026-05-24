Nemanja Vidic stresses need to beef up Michael Carrick’s Manchester United squad

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Former Manchester United and Inter Milan centre-back Nemanja Vidic taking part in a game with young players during the Premier League NEXTGEN Coach football festival at Jalan Besar Stadium on May 23.

SINGAPORE – Playing alongside Michael Carrick for eight seasons at Manchester United, Nemanja Vidic had little doubt his former teammate was destined for management.

Even as a player, Carrick’s understanding of the game stood out and as he was already working on his coaching badges then, it offered an early sign of where he saw his future.

What no one could have predicted was that he would be in the Old Trafford hot seat one day.

In a full-circle moment, two decades after he first arrived at the club, Carrick was appointed as Manchester United permanent manager on May 22 following a successful interim spell, a decision Vidic believes is the right move.

He told The Straits Times: “I’m happy that they’ve picked Michael because he did a fantastic job in the last 20 games – he brought us to Champions League football, we played some good football, and he understands the club and the Premier League.

“He brought out the best in the players, which is very important – that’s what a coach has to do.”

The 44-year-old Serb was in town to support the Premier League NEXTGEN Coach programme for grassroots coaches from the region.

Organised in partnership with the Football Association of Singapore and Care Corner, the four-day programme concluded on May 23 with a football festival at Jalan Besar Stadium.

Highlighting the programme’s focus on long-term development, Vidic said: “Investing in grassroots football in this way helps build strong foundations, giving young people more opportunities to enjoy the game, stay active and grow both on and off the pitch.

“That kind of impact is what grassroots football is all about.”

Over the last four months, Carrick, who took over as interim manager following Ruben Amorim’s dismissal in January, has transformed the Red Devils’ fortunes.

When the former midfielder arrived, United were seventh in the league. But the Englishman, 44, has guided them back into the Champions League with 11 wins from 16 games and third place secured before the final round of matches for this 2025-26 season on May 24.

This is Carrick’s second time in charge of the club. In 2021, he was appointed caretaker manager and oversaw three matches, recording two wins and a draw.

Former Manchester United and Inter Milan centre-back Nemanja Vidic (third from right), with former Chelsea and Liverpool midfielder Joe Cole beside him, at the Premier League NEXTGEN Coach football festival at Jalan Besar Stadium on May 23. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

While Vidic praised the United boss, with whom he won five Premier League titles and the Champions League, he also stressed the importance of strengthening the squad ahead of their return to Europe’s top club competition.

“We need good signings now if we want to compete next season, to challenge for the trophy,” said the former centre-back, who made 300 appearances for the club.

“We’re going to play Champions League football as well. There’s going to be more matches and pressure, so we need a bigger squad , and we need a few (more) players if we want to do well next season.”

He highlighted several areas that require reinforcement, including central midfield with Casemiro leaving and adding depth in defence with a full-back after injuries plagued the team this season.

Improving the team’s defensive record should be a priority, said Vidic.

The Serb noted the difference in number of goals conceded between this season’s champions Arsenal and United, which were 26 and 50 respectively ahead of the final round .

“We conceded too many goals and if you want to compete on the top level and challenge for big trophies, you have to sort that out and that’s not just defence, it’s the whole team,” said Vidic on the sidelines of a StarHub event on May 21.

“We defend as a team and midfield players and wingers play a big part in that, so there’s some improvement we have to make.

“We also had too many injuries and that’s the issue we have to solve – especially in defence we didn’t have a regular back four, so that’s something we should look at.”

Former Manchester United and Inter Milan centre-back Nemanja Vidic speaking to young players at the Premier League NEXTGEN Coach football festival at Jalan Besar Stadium on May 23. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

He believes competition will intensify next season, as he expects Liverpool and Manchester City to come back stronger now that their signings for this campaign have had time to settle in.

If United want to challenge for the title, stepping up is necessary.

Vidic said: “Man United have to watch themselves and understand what they have to improve, what kind of signings they have to bring and how we can do more to help the team win a trophy.

“Man United have always been a big club.

“Obviously you have to check what other teams do but you have to look at yourself, understand how you can improve, compete and be fit and physical.

“In the Premier League, you have to be physical, have the determination, aggression and mentality to win every game.”

Additional reporting Deepanraj Ganesan