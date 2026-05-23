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Former Chelsea and Liverpool player Joe Cole and a young player in a match during the Premier League NEXTGEN Coach Football Festival at the Jalan Besar Stadium on May 23.

SINGAPORE – Chelsea fans are no longer singing the Blues after Xabi Alonso’s appointment as manager, and club legend Joe Cole shares their excitement and belief that the Spaniard is the right person to restore stability at Stamford Bridge.

Describing Alonso as the “perfect signing”, Cole feels the former Real Madrid and Liverpool midfielder has what it takes to succeed at the club.

“I’m surprised he took the job, but he must have had good conversations with the owners,” said Cole, who made 282 appearances and won three English Premier League (EPL) titles with Chelsea.

“They need to let him work, no interference, let him rebuild the club. He understands winning, he understands the Premier League, and he knows what it takes to be at a huge club.”

The 44-year-old was speaking with The Sunday Times on the sidelines of the Premier League NEXTGEN Coach programme on May 23.

Former Chelsea and Liverpool player Joe Cole interacting with young players at the Premier League NEXTGEN Coach Football Festival at the Jalan Besar Stadium on May 23. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Under the initiative, the EPL partnered with the Football Association of Singapore and Care Corner to deliver a four-day coach development programme for grassroots coaches from across the region. It culminated in a football festival held at Jalan Besar Stadium on May 23.

“It’s important because the Premier League is a global thing,” said Cole, who was here with former Manchester United centre-back Nemanja Vidic to support the festival.

“Football unites everybody and there’s a lot of knowledge and the best coaches in the world come to the Premier League and it filters down to our system, and we want to filter that out to the world because we want football to be as competitive as possible.”

Regarded as one of the best young managers in football for his tactical nous, Alonso made his mark at Bayer Leverkusen, guiding the club to a historic Bundesliga title in the 2023-24 campaign as they became the first team in Germany’s top flight to go unbeaten in a single season .

He also lifted the German Cup that year and led Leverkusen to the Europa League final – achievements that earned him a return to Real Madrid as head coach.

But his spell in Madrid was reportedly overshadowed by internal tensions, including clashes with senior players such as Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr, and he was sacked after less than eight months at the helm.

As he takes on a new role at Chelsea, Cole stressed the need to give Alonso free rein to transform the team.

Earlier at a StarHub event on May 21, Cole told ST: “If they’re smart, they let Xabi run the club from top to bottom, the way Mikel Arteta runs Arsenal, the way that Pep (Guardiola) runs Man City and the way (Jurgen) Klopp runs Liverpool and just believe in him.

“I feel like they’re restarting this five-year journey now so they have to be brave, stick with him and let him make decisions.”

Chelsea have endured a turbulent season, during which they dismissed two managers, Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior, with the latter sacked in April after a run of seven defeats in eight matches across all competitions.

With one league game left, the five-time EPL winners are eighth in the table and still stand a chance to secure European football next season.

Noting that a realistic target for the new campaign is Champions League qualification, Cole feels it is attainable if they make the right signings in the summer transfer window.

Bringing in three quality players who are “ready to go” is key to their Champions League ambitions, he said.

“They need more goals from the wide areas, so looking at players who score goals at the top level in wide positions, has experience, somebody to help out Joao Pedro, because Liam Delap hasn’t quite settled,” he added.

“In central defence, Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill are great players, but they both miss a lot of football, so you need somebody to come in and support Trevoh Chalobah as central defenders.”

He backed potential moves for free agents Robert Lewandowski and John Stones, who will leave Barcelona and Manchester City respectively after this season.

Poland striker Lewandowski, who won the La Liga this season, scored 122 goals in 205 appearances for the Catalan club, while centre-back Stones leaves City after a successful 10-year stint at the Etihad.

He said: “I like the idea of Lewandowski coming into Chelsea. He’s still a top, top player, he’s on a free transfer, and he might want the challenge of the Premier League. Using him to help the players around him would be a good addition to the team.

“John Stones is on a free transfer – he might only have to play 30 games and help the young centre-halves, it’s crucial having someone like him in and around it.”

While Blues supporters are eager to welcome Alonso, over at Liverpool the fans are less enamoured of Arne Slot, with the club yet to secure Champions League qualification as they sit fifth in the league ahead of the final round of games on May 24.

Liverpool have looked a shadow of the side that won the league in Slot’s first season in charge, but Cole, who played for the Reds from 2010 to 2013, believes the Dutchman deserves more time.

He said: “The club have decided not to get him (Alonso) then I think there’s no one else out there who deserves a better chance than Slot because he’s still won a league title.”

Noting that it is “nonsense” to call the title-winning side Klopp’s team, he added: “He inherited a good side, but the 12 months work that Slot and his team put in to win the Premier League – it’s the hardest league to win in the world as a club so now that Xabi is off the table, they should let Slot stay and rebuild.”

Additional reporting by Deepanraj Ganesan