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Today in Pictures, Sept 10, 2026

Train collision in Poland, Egypt air show, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

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Police officers, firefighters and investigators work at the site where a passenger train collided with a lorry at a level crossing in the village of Sokolniki Suche, south-eastern Poland on September 9, 2026. A train carrying 120 passengers collided with a cement truck and derailed in east-central Poland, killing one passenger and leaving several injured, local authorities said Wednesday. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP)

An investigator works at the scene of a collision between a passenger train and a lorry at a level crossing in Sokolniki Suche, Poland, on Sept 9.

PHOTO: AFP

UAE aerobatic team "Fursan Al Emarat" creates the shape of a heart during their display performance at the second international air show and aerospace expo at El Alamein International Airport in El Alamein, Egypt, September 9, 2026. Egypt is hosting the event from September 8 to 10, 2026, with more than 100 aircraft participating in flying and static displays. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The UAE aerobatic team Fursan Al Emarat forms a heart in the sky during a flight display at El Alamein International Airport, Egypt, on Sept 9.

PHOTO: REUTERS

ST20260907_202632000730/Desmond Foo/Rohini/ Arrival of humanitarian assistance package from Singapore at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal on Sep 20, 2026. The package, with a total value of around S$560,000, comprises humanitarian and emergency response supplies, such as medical supplies, DNA test kits, and personal protective equipment. It also includes specialised equipment to support ongoing search, recovery, and Disaster Victim Identification efforts.

Singapore’s humanitarian aid arrived at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Sept 10, to support relief efforts following devastating flash floods on Aug 26.

ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO

The haze seen from Boat Quay (Singapore river) at 9.45am on Sept 10, 2026. The 24hr PSI in the South is 78. ST PHOTOS: Gin Tay

Haze shrouds the skyline near Boat Quay along the Singapore River on Sept 10.

ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) helicopter lands on a field during a search operation for people who were reported missing in the waters of the Sunda Strait, including journalists covering the activity of Mount Anak Krakatau in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, September 10, 2026. REUTERS/Sammy

An Indonesian search and rescue helicopter lands in Pandeglang on Sept. 10, during a search for people missing in the Sunda Strait.

PHOTO: REUTERS

John Ternus, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., holds the iPhone Duo smartphone during a product unveiling event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. Apple Inc. unveiled the company’s first foldable smartphone during a wide-ranging event Wednesday, betting that a new category can energize growth for its biggest-selling lineup. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Apple CEO John Ternus holds the iPhone Duo, the company’s first foldable smartphone, during a product launch at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on Sept 9.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 9, 2026 Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her quarter final match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Coco Gauff of the US celebrates winning her quarterfinal match against Mirra Andreeva at the US Open in New York on Sept 9.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 09: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs is unable to catch a three-run home run hit by Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field on September 09, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Patrick McDermott / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs tries to catch a three-run home run hit by Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Sept 9.

PHOTO: AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.