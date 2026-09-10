Today in Pictures, Sept 10, 2026

Today in Pictures, Sept 10, 2026Train collision in Poland, Egypt air show, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inboxPublished Sep 10, 2026, 07:21 PMUpdated Sep 10, 2026, 07:21 PMSet as preferred sourceAn investigator works at the scene of a collision between a passenger train and a lorry at a level crossing in Sokolniki Suche, Poland, on Sept 9. PHOTO: AFPThe UAE aerobatic team Fursan Al Emarat forms a heart in the sky during a flight display at El Alamein International Airport, Egypt, on Sept 9. PHOTO: REUTERSSingapore’s humanitarian aid arrived at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Sept 10, to support relief efforts following devastating flash floods on Aug 26. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOOHaze shrouds the skyline near Boat Quay along the Singapore River on Sept 10. ST PHOTO: GIN TAYAn Indonesian search and rescue helicopter lands in Pandeglang on Sept. 10, during a search for people missing in the Sunda Strait. PHOTO: REUTERSApple CEO John Ternus holds the iPhone Duo, the company’s first foldable smartphone, during a product launch at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on Sept 9. PHOTO: BLOOMBERGCoco Gauff of the US celebrates winning her quarterfinal match against Mirra Andreeva at the US Open in New York on Sept 9. PHOTO: REUTERSPete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs tries to catch a three-run home run hit by Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Sept 9. PHOTO: AFPSee more onToday in Pictures