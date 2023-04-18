The Big Story: Working from home a key factor for staff satisfaction as Google tops S’pore best employers list

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

The tech industry enthusiastically embraced work-from-home and flexible work arrangements when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, so it is no surprise that sector giant Google has again been ranked as Singapore’s best employer.

The firm, which has clinched Singapore’s Best Employer for the third year in a row, recognises that flexibility and the ability to control their own schedules is important to employees, and that the option for hybrid work can have a huge influence on how staff regard their employer.

In other headlines, the price of the most exclusive tickets for the 2023 Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix has crossed into the five-figure range for the first time since 2008.

Three-day Paddock Club tickets are going at $11,016 this year, an increase of over 10 per cent from $9,898 in 2022, and $9,500 in 2019. There were no races in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the high prices, organisers Singapore GP said these three-day tickets have all been snapped up, with only limited single-day tickets remaining for Friday and Saturday.

Mr James Walton, who is the sports business group leader for Deloitte Asia Pacific, weighs in on this development.