The Big Story: Work-life balance more important than salary for local workers, according to IPS study

A study released by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) has found that that different generations of people in Singapore value different aspects of their jobs, with many prizing work-life balance and mental health over higher pay.

The survey of 1,010 local workers last October showed that over 50 per cent would be willing to accept less pay or a lesser work role for the benefit of their family or personal life.

The survey also sheds light on the Singapore workforce’s preparedness for the future of work, its work aspirations and perceptions of social mobility.

Dr Laurel Teo, an IPS senior research fellow who co-led the study, joins the programme to discuss these and other findings from the survey.