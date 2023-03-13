The Big Story: Where to find the cheapest meals in Singapore

​Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

The cost of eating out in Singapore is likely to continue to rise relative to individual and household incomes in the future, according to an Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) report on food prices here released on Monday.

The researchers came to this conclusion after collecting data on the costs of food items and meals at hawker centres, kopitiams and foodcourts from September to November 2022, and January to February 2023.

The team looked at prices of 18 food and drink items or sets commonly sold at the food establishments across the three daily meals, such as kopi-o, wanton noodles, economic beehoon set or chicken chop.

They visited 829 food establishments – 92 hawker centres, 101 foodcourts and 636 kopitiams – across 26 residential neighbourhoods.

Separately, a new type of public rental housing where low-income singles live in their own rooms but share toilets and kitchens will be rolled out in end-2023.

Housing correspondent Michelle Ng joins the programme to discuss this developement.