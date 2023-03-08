The Big Story: What Singapore did well in handling Covid-19 and where there were lapses

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Singapore has looked at how it performed in its fight against Covid-19 and concluded that while it got several big calls right, it slipped up on a few aspects.

The White Paper on the nation’s performance, released on March 8, was not a self-congratulatory exercise but an effort to understand how it can build on its successes and avoid the errors committed in the ‘fog of war’, in preparation for when the next big pandemic knocks on its doors.

Professor Dale Fisher, a senior infectious diseases consultant at NUH, weighs in on the findings.