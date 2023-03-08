The Big Story: What Singapore did well in handling Covid-19 and where there were lapses

Hairianto Diman
Multimedia Correspondent
Updated
31 min ago
Published
33 min ago

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Singapore has looked at how it performed in its fight against Covid-19 and concluded that while it got several big calls right, it slipped up on a few aspects.

The White Paper on the nation’s performance, released on March 8, was not a self-congratulatory exercise but an effort to understand how it can build on its successes and avoid the errors committed in the ‘fog of war’, in preparation for when the next big pandemic knocks on its doors.

Professor Dale Fisher, a senior infectious diseases consultant at NUH, weighs in on the findings.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top