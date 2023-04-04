The Big Story: What’s expected from Trump’s court appearance to face charges over hush money paid to porn star

Former US President Donald Trump is in New York ahead of a historic court appearance to face charges over a hush money payment to a porn star. The 76-year-old becomes the first former US president to face criminal charges.

While the specific charges will only be revealed during Tuesday’s hearing, they stem from a US$130,000 (S$173,000) payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to buy her silence about an affair she had with Trump in 2006.

Yale-NUS College’s Dr Trisha Craig joins the programme to ​discuss what to expect from the hearing.​

In other headlines, about 75 per cent of Jurong Bird Park’s 3,500 birds have been moved from the old park to Bird Paradise in Mandai.

The remaining birds will be relocated in the coming weeks ahead of the new park’s May 8 opening​.​

