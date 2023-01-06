The Big Story: Victim in Marsiling burning incident dies; suspect now faces murder charge

Tay Kheng Hock, who was charged with attempted murder in December 2022, has had the charge amended to that of murder after the alleged victim, Mr Tan Khim Hee, died.

Tay, 65, is accused of pouring accelerant on Mr Tan, 37, and setting him on fire with a lighter near Block 210 Marsiling Crescent.

In other headlines, China expects a sharp jump in travel during the Lunar New Year holidays, with about 2.1 billion trips – by air, land and water – to be made over the period, twice as much as the same time last year.

