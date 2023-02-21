THE BIG STORY: Two teens given ISA orders, including 15-year-old who is youngest ever detained

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Two teenagers have been dealt with under the Internal Security Act (ISA) for terrorism-related activities.

One of them is a 15-year-old self-radicalised student who thought about carrying out knife attacks to behead non-Muslims in popular tourist areas in Singapore, and becoming a suicide bomber.

The Internal Security Department (ISD) said on Tuesday that the Secondary 3 student is the youngest person to be detained under ISA for terrorism-related activities.

The other is a 16-year-old Secondary 4 student who has been placed under a restriction order, which limits his movements and prevents him from issuing public statements.

The latest cases occurred between December 2022 and January 2023. Since 2015, 11 people under 21 years old have been dealt with under the Act – a trend the Ministry of Home Affairs said is concerning. Seven were detained and four given restriction orders.