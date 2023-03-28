The Big Story: TransitLink, EZ-Link apps to merge

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Commuters using services offered by TransitLink and EZ-Link will no longer need to access separate mobile applications or deal with different customer support teams once a move to consolidate the two companies is complete.

The Land Transport Authority said on Tuesday that its two wholly-owned subsidiaries will be integrating their ticketing and travel card-related services into one app by the second half of 2023, with a view of eventually merging the companies into a single entity in the second half of 2024.

Separately, the Workplace Safety and Health Council is calling on companies that store or handle flammable materials to urgently review their safety measures. It also advised firms to ensure the effective implementation of risk assessment and training, as well as storage, handling and disposal, when working with flammable materials.

This comes as preliminary investigations show that an explosion at an Audi service centre earlier in March was caused by the accumulation of flammable vapours in a waste oil tank placed inside a lift motor room, said the council on Monday.