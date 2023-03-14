The Big Story: Toddler dies after being run over by father’s van in freak accident in Woodlands

Olivia Quay
Assistant Editor (Video)
Updated
32 min ago
Published
33 min ago

​Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

A two-year-old girl has died after an accident involving a van and three pedestrians in a carpark in Woodlands on Monday. A 33-year-old man, who was behind the wheel and whom The Straits Times understands to be the girl’s father, has been arrested.

In other headlines, the Chinese Embassy in Singapore will resume issuing all types of visas to foreigners from Wednesday, after nearly three years of Covid-19 travel restrictions. This includes visas for tourism and medical treatment.

