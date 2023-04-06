The Big Story: Teen accused of killing boy at River Valley High School to plead guilty to culpable homicide

A teenager accused of killing his River Valley High School schoolmate in 2021 intends to plead guilty to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sean Teh told the court on Thursday the teen is expected to do so in August. The case has also been transferred to the High Court.

Offenders convicted of culpable homicide not amounting to murder can either be jailed for life with caning, or be jailed for up to 20 years, fined or caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

In other headlines, Bangkok is bracing itself to be Thailand’s hottest area on Thursday, with a heat index of 50.2 deg C, according to the country’s meteorological department.

The heat index is how hot something feels like to the human body.

