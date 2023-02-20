The Big Story: Survey shows more fresh university grads in full-time work with higher pay

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme. More university graduates secured full-time jobs with higher pay in 2022, as Singapore’s economy continued to grow and recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. The latest graduate employment survey released on Monday showed that 87.5 per cent of fresh graduates in the labour force were in full-time permanent roles, compared with 84 per cent in 2021. The median gross monthly salary among fresh graduates in full-time permanent jobs also rose, from $3,800 in 2021 to $4,200 in 2022.

Graduates from several sectors, including information and digital technologies, health sciences and engineering, recorded the highest proportions in full-time permanent jobs. Those from information and digital technologies courses continued to take home the highest pay at $5,625, up from $5,000 in 2021.