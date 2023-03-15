The Big Story: Singapore’s employment back to pre-Covid-19 levels, but layoffs jump in 2022

​Singapore’s total employment rose by 227,800 in 2022, 2.9 per cent above the pre-pandemic 2019 level. However, retrenchments in the fourth quarter more than doubled to 2,990, from 1,300 in the previous quarter.

Mr Patrick Tay, assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress, shares his thoughts on the labour market outlook for 2023.

Grab Singapore introduced a new feature on its app that allows passengers and drivers to record audio for safety purposes. The recordings can be used to resolve safety incidents such as accidents and harassment in a more efficient manner. AudioProtect will be rolled out progressively as part of a trial from March 21.