The Big Story: Singapore ministries lay out plans for rest of Government’s term

Following the President’s address on Monday to mark the new session of the 14th Parliament, five ministries - Social and Family Development, National Development, Education, Health and Manpower - released their addenda, or public statements, detailing their plans for the rest of the term of this Government.

Although these are very diverse ministries, there are six cross-cutting themes - broaden the definition of success, by recognising different skills and talents and professions; equip Singaporeans to be future-ready at every stage of life; strengthen assurances for workers, so that they bounce back from setbacks; provide seniors with stronger assurances in healthcare and housing; support families through different life stages, with additional support for the vulnerable and disadvantaged; and keep social mobility alive by providing opportunities for all to succeed.

Deputy news editor Grace Ho weighs in on these plans.