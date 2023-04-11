The Big Story: Singapore ministries lay out plans for rest of Government’s term

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Following the President’s address on Monday to mark the new session of the 14th Parliament, five ministries - Social and Family Development, National Development, Education, Health and Manpower - released their addenda, or public statements, detailing their plans for the rest of the term of this Government.

Although these are very diverse ministries, there are six cross-cutting themes - broaden the definition of success, by recognising different skills and talents and professions; equip Singaporeans to be future-ready at every stage of life; strengthen assurances for workers, so that they bounce back from setbacks; provide seniors with stronger assurances in healthcare and housing; support families through different life stages, with additional support for the vulnerable and disadvantaged; and keep social mobility alive by providing opportunities for all to succeed.

Deputy news editor Grace Ho weighs in on these plans.  

