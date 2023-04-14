The Big Story: Singapore in midst of new Covid-19 wave, says Ong Ye Kung

Singapore is in the midst of a Covid-19 wave over the past month, with daily infections rising from about 1,400 a month ago to roughly 4,000 cases a day last week.

About 30 per cent of the current cases are reinfections, higher than the 20 per cent to 25 per cent seen during the previous wave, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Friday.

In other news, the Monetary Authority of Singapore has left its monetary policy unchanged, pausing a series of tightening moves since October 2021 to combat rising inflation.

The decision comes as official advance estimates showed Singapore’s economy slowing in the first quarter of 2023. Gross domestic product grew by just 0.1 per cent year on year.

Mr Irvin Seah, senior economist at DBS Bank, joins the programme to discuss factors that could help or hinder Singapore’s economic growth for the rest of the year.

The Big Story is The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.