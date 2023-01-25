The Big Story: Singapore core inflation flat at 5.1% in December; 2022 at 4.1%

Hairianto Diman
Multimedia Correspondent
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Core consumer prices in Singapore remained stubbornly unchanged for the third month in a row on the back of higher costs for food and services ahead of the Lunar New Year and a tax hike, putting a dampener on hopes they would ease more quickly.

Core inflation, which excludes costs of private transport and accommodation and reflects the expenses of Singapore households more accurately, came in at 5.1 per cent year on year.

The figure was unchanged from November and October, which marked the first dip since February 2022. September’s rate was 5.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, December’s headline consumer price index, or overall inflation, fell to 6.5 per cent from November’s 6.7 per cent, on the back of lower private transportation inflation. The December figure is also lower than the 6.6 per cent forecast by analysts.

Associate editor Vikram Khanna joins the show to discuss these numbers and how they may impact Singaporeans.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top