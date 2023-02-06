The Big Story: SG Arrival Card will be permanent feature to guard against import of infectious diseases, says Ong Ye Kung

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

The SG Arrival Card, which travellers including Singaporean residents submit before returning to the Republic, will be a permanent feature to guard against importing infectious diseases of concern such as yellow fever, the Middle East respiratory syndrome and Ebola, said Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung in Parliament on Monday.

“We don’t want them to become endemic diseases in our part of the world,” said Mr Ong, noting that the SG Arrival Card is a necessary permanent feature to prevent such diseases from coming into Singapore. “Of course, all features are reviewed from time to time.”

Mr Ong also said that information pertaining to a traveller’s travel history and how they feel, is dynamic, and therefore not captured in existing government systems.

Currently, everyone entering Singapore through its air and sea checkpoints - including citizens - have to fill up the document online within three days prior to their arrival. They can submit the card, which is free of charge, via the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority’s (ICA) website or on the MyICA Mobile app.