THE BIG STORY: Self-radicalised 18-year-old teen detained by ISD

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme. An 18-year-old teen has been detained under the Internal Security Act. The post-secondary student had plans to commit armed violence in Singapore and overseas in support of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Detained in December 2022, he is the third self-radicalised youth to be detained in the last two years. Muhammad Irfan Danyal bin Mohamad Nor was first exposed to online propaganda by the terrorist group Isis in 2020 - after coming across Youtube videos by a foreign extremist preacher. He also participated in online discussions, and from late 2021 wanted to live in an Islamic caliphate, governed by Sharia law.