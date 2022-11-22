The Big Story: Search for buried survivors continues after Indonesia quake

Rescuers are racing against time to find survivors buried under rubble after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake on Indonesia’s main island of Java killed at least 162 people and injured hundreds.

More are feared trapped in collapsed buildings.

In other headlines, both Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional are still short of the 112 MPs needed to claim a simple majority in Malaysia’s Parliament.

The King has summoned prime minister candidates from both coalitions to the palace on Tuesday evening after the Barisan Nasional alliance decided to remain in the opposition. This leaves no leader with a simple majority of Parliament.