The Big Story: Salaries of software engineers in Singapore hit record high

Salaries of software engineers in Singapore surged 7.6 per cent to an all-time high in 2022, according to an annual tech salary report released on Tuesday.

Median base salaries were $5,000 for junior engineers, $8,000 for senior engineers and $13,750 for engineering managers, according to the report by tech talent platform NodeFlair and technology accelerator Iterative.

President of the Singapore Human Resources Institute Low Peck Kem shares her thoughts on the report findings.